BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jeremy Zellner has declared victory in the special election for the 61st New York State Senate District seat. The seat was left vacant after Sean Ryan won the race for Buffalo mayor.

Zellner, the Democratic candidate, faced off against Republican Dan Gagliardo. As of 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, with 98% reporting, Zellner had 59.52 percent of the vote (18,752) and Gagliardo had 39.96 percent of the vote (12,591).

WATCH: Jeremy Zellner declares victory in special election for 61st New York State Senate District seat

Jeremy Zellner declares victory in special election for 61st New York State Senate District seat

Erie County Democrats endorsed Zellner for the vacant Senate seat in early January. At the time, Zellner, who also serves as Erie County Democratic Party chairman, said he planned to remain party chairman if elected. To address transparency concerns, he stepped down from his role as Board of Elections Commissioner.

We spoke to both candidates late last week. You can watch our report below and read more here.

Special election for 61st State Senate seat heats up

Zellner will serve out the remainder of the term, and there will be a primary and general election to determine who serves a full term beginning in 2027.