Special election for 61st State Senate seat heats up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A high-stakes special election happening on February 3 determines who represents New York's 61st State Senate District, covering communities from Buffalo, Amherst, Grand Island and the town and city of Tonawanda.

Republican Dan Gagliardo faces off against Democrat Jeremy Zellner. I met with both candidates ahead of the crucial election.

WKBW Eileen Buckley, 7 News Senior Reporter.

"The party doesn't run me, I'm my own man," Gagliardo said.

Zellner, the current Erie County Democratic Party chairman, countered: "And I think that being the party leader is only going to strengthen me as a senator."

The race pits Zellner against Gagliardo, restaurant owner and former Amherst supervisor candidate, for the seat.

Both campaigns have launched television advertisements targeting voters.

Gagliardo's ad emphasizes his business background:

"Government should take a page out of my cookbook, start serving the people plain and simple."

Zellner's campaign focuses on economic concerns:

"And the big corporations and Trump's cronies are getting ahead at our expense."

WKBW Democrat Jeremy Zellner.

Key issues divide candidates

Zellner said it's important to maintain Democratic representation in Albany.

"It's critical to have a Democrat in this seat so that we can continue that funding," Zellner said. "But also, it's critical to send that message to Trump and the MAGA Republicans that we're standing up, that we want people in government who are going to go fight and make sure that they stand up to what the federal government is doing to our state."

Gagliardo focused on economic issues impacting local businesses and residents.

"We have to look at our car insurance, it's the highest in the nation. Our utility costs, this electrification of the state is causing a lot of havoc," Gagliardo said. "In my own personal business, I went up from a $1,400 electric bill to $2,200."

On working across party lines, Gagliardo promised bipartisan cooperation.

"We don't need one-party rules," Gagliardo said. "We need everybody to be sitting at the table."

WKBW Republican Dan Gagliardo.

Candidates face criticism

When asked about perceptions that he's a perennial candidate, Gagliardo defended his political journey.

"To answer your question, no, actually, I think it's helped me, and I will tell you this, I believe that I'm supposed to be doing exactly what I'm supposed to do," Gagliardo replied. "That I needed to go through the supervisor's race to be where I'm at today."

Zellner criticized his opponent's claims of being an outsider.

"For someone that says he's not a politician, he's run for two offices in the last four months," Zellner responded. "Has dropped a few negative mailings and has already begun his negative television ads."

Gagliardo's campaign advertisement calls Zellner "the party boss," highlighting his role as candidate and party chairman.

Zellner faces criticism for running while maintaining his position as Democratic Party chair and allegations that he influenced the governor on setting the special election date.

WATCH: Special election for 61st State Senate seat heats up

I asked him how he responds to that criticism.

"I wish I were as powerful as everyone says I am, but the governor had to act based on the state law," Zellner answered.

Gagliardo questioned Zellner's motivation for keeping both roles.

"He wants to continue in that role," Gagliardo said. "Because he feels he needs to have power."

I asked Zellner if there would be any conflict-of-interest concerns if he were to win the seat and remain party chair.

"This is not the time to change horses, but there's no conflict of interest," he said. "There's no conflict of interest. There are elected officials throughout the state who are both elected officials and party leaders."

The February 3 election will only temporarily fill the Senate seat. A primary and general election determines who serves a full term beginning in 2027.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

