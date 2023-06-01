Jefferson Avenue to host new "Friday Night Live" events this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jefferson Avenue will host a new "Friday Night Live" community event beginning June 2, which intends to provide more community outreach to East Buffalo in the aftermath of the Tops supermarket shooting.

The Friday Night Live event, which is presented by the Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation, will take place every Friday this summer until August 18.

From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the event aims to unite businesses and provide information and resources - including programming for children, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment.

Every Friday Night Live will take place on the corner of East Utica Street and Jefferson Avenue in the Jefferson Avenue Plaza.

