The Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation will begin Friday Night Live summer series on the East Side

A new Buffalo strong effort aimed at helping bring more family-friendly events to an East Buffalo neighborhood and uplifting the community. This comes a year after the racially-motivated mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

"I was thinking well maybe we should do something weekly on Jefferson Avenue," Buffalo Funk Festival Organizer Marnetta Malcolm said.

Malcolm said plans to bring fun to Buffalo's East Side were always in the works but some things couldn't quite get off the ground.

"5/14 happened and that kind of changed the landscape of everything," Malcolm said.

While many still grieve the loss of our 10 neighbors and friends who died that day, Malcolm said their story can't stop there.

"Yes it's traumatic that happened and I hate that it happened but we can't let that define who we are and what we continue to do in the community," Malcom said.

And so, the plans are back on. June 2nd will be the first of the Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation's Friday Night Live series. Malcolm said there will be all the fun, food trucks and vendors you'd expect at events like Food Truck Tuesdays in Larkinville. However, there will also be mental and physical health resources available as well.

"We want to just do something and we want it to be consistent a d we want it to be something that always happens on Jefferson," Malcom said.

And she won't be doing it alone. Community advocate Mark Talley will be there too.

"You know I said it would be my mission to do everything I can to advocate for the East Side of Buffalo or those in need and for the past 10 months I've been doing exactly that," Talley said.

Talley has been a voice of change for his community despite losing his mother Geraldine Talley in the Tops shooting and this time will be no different.

"The first date for June second I told her I would definitely love to sponsor that one because that's my mothers birthday," Tally said.

"Mark Talley's mother and I went to grammar school together," said Malcolm. "So I've known his mom most of my life. What a great way to kick it off."

Malcolm said it's okay to grieve but it's important to remember how far the community has come.

"There's a lot to celebrate," Malcolm said. "There's a lot of history."

Her hope is that everyone will be included.

"Once you've got the kids, you've get the parents and once you get the parents, you've got the family," Malcom said.

The Buffalo Funk Festival is still looking for more sponsors. You can find out more by visiting their website.