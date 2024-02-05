Jamestown woman arrested in stabbing case

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — In Jamestown we're learning that the sister of the woman who died at the hands of Hamburg Police Is locked up facing charges in an unrelated case.

Police say 33 year old Brandi Haight forced her way into a house in Jamestown Saturday, armed herself with a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim in the face.

We don't know the name or condition of that victim.

Haight is facing a number of charges including burglary and assault.

She is the sister of 36 year old Lisa H who was shot by Hamburg Police Friday after allegedly breaking into a pair of homes.