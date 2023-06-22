Jamestown trucker pleads guilty to gun trafficking, previously charged in two fatal crashes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown truck driver pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, a charge that carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.

The defendant, 60-year-old Randall Rolison, was under investigation by the FBI and Jamestown Police Department in January 2022 for his purchase of firearms outside of New York State and later sale of the same firearms within the state.

Rolison purchased the firearms in Georgia between the summer of 2021 and December 2021, and later transported and sold nine firearms and ammunition in New York.

Rolison was previously convicted in 1997 of a felony in Michigan and is legally prohibited from selling or possessing any firearms.

Rolison was also charged in two fatal crashes - one in December 2021, where 15-year-old Alexis Hughan was killed,and another in 2022 where 71-year-old Linda Kraemer was killed.

The second crash occurred when Rolison was out on bail in connection to the first crash. Rolison faces manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a death charges in connection to the first crash that killed Hughan.

In the second crash, Rolison was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and second-degree manslaughter charges.

Rolison's sentencing in connection to the firearms charges is scheduled for December 19.

Rolison was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in March where he is currently being held without bail.

