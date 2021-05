JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officer Carlson with the Jamestown Police Department responded to quite the rescue call early Sunday morning. She ended up saving three baby ducks that had fallen down a storm drain.

Jamestown Police Twitter Officer Carlson saves baby ducks

Police were called to the drain near Persell Middle School after someone heard the ducklings calling for their mother. Officer Carlson was able to get down into the sewer and safely scoop up the babies.

Jamestown Police Twitter Police save baby ducks

The ducklings were reunited with their mother.