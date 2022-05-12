Jamestown PD officer becomes hometown hero for second time

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown Police officer is being hailed a hero for the second time.

A video circulating on Facebook shows Officer Jackie Martin-Ahlbin rescuing a dog from the water Sunday afternoon, near the city's Riverwalk.

This rescue mission came just months after Officer Martin-Ahlbin helped saved another life, an 11-day old baby who had stopped breathing.

The video shows the heroic aftermath of Officer Alhlbin rescuing a dog in distress.

Jamestown Police Department Officer, Jakki Martin-Ahlbin said, "It was on the rocks, down by the Riverwalk. Me and my partner were just up the road handling another call. I saw that one pop up and I said, 'Hey, why don't we go down there and see what's going on?"

What looks like a puppy is actually a 13-year-old pug-Labrador, named Wizard, who was reported missing for an hour before the call came into Jamestown police.

Officer Ahlbin said, "Then we got across the bridge and we saw it laying down on a rock. I climbed down there. He wasn't moving at first. I tried to get closer, but then we I got maybe a few feet away, he jumped up so I didn't move, but then he ended up jumping in the water. I had seconds to think about it. I jumped in and grabbed him."

No one knows exactly how Wizard, who is deaf, ended up in the dam. The water may look calm Wednesday, but on Sunday, they were too rough to handle for this little guy.

Officer Ahlbin said, "I don't really recommend jumping into the river because it was really close to the damn. When she was really close to the dam. Once you hit that damn, it kind of swirls and is like an undertaking. Potentially, if you go down that part, you could go under and drown. I don't recommend swimming in there."

Officer Ahlbin was able to locate his owner via microchip. Come to find out, he had just been adopted from the Chautauqua County Humane Society that same day.

"I brought him home. i was trying to get him settled in. i made my trip to pet smart to get him a bunch of I-want-to-spoil-you-treats, and he got out when i was gone," owner, Tammy Brown said.

This happy-ending also comes with an appreciation gesture from brown.

"I renamed him "JP" for Jack Police. I call him Jack now and he is named after Officer Jakki. I love her. That's all I can say. I am eternally grateful and forever indebted," Brown humbly explained.

Officer Ahlbin is well-known in this community for her heroic deeds. Back in September, she helped save the life of an 11-day old baby who had stopped breathing.

"I just knew that I had to start CPR, so I instructed the mom to do breaths while I did the chest compressions," she said.

All in a day's work for this hometown hero.

