Jamestown man sentenced to prison for fatal stabbing in 2017

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal stabbing in 2017.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 22-year-old Tavion Turner was sentenced Wednesday in Chautauqua County Court to a determinate sentence of 21 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Turner fatally stabbed 22-year-old Dyllan Ownbey during a fight on Willard Street in the City of Jamestown on November 28, 2017. He pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree in July on the day his trial was set to begin.

Erie County District Attorney’s Office says it was appointed special prosecutor after Turner's previous defense attorney, Jason Schmidt, was elected as Chautauqua County District Attorney in 2020.