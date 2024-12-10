Jake, the therapy dog at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, has died after lymphoma battle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jake, a beloved therapy dog who brought smiles to travelers for years at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, has died.

Jake's handlers posted the following update on Instagram:

It is with great sadness and with a broken heart that today Jake crossed the rainbow bridge. He’s been battling lymphoma over the past 18 months and most recently intestinal cancer. “Jake the Airport Dog” has served in the SPCA Paws For Love Program for the last 11 years. Additionally, Jake served as a comfort dog at Lakeside Funeral Home for numerous funerals and also welcomed home Veterans from WNY Honor Flights. He also served at other various capacities of WNY comforting those in need. He’s touched so many hearts In WNY and visitors from all over the world. Jake would have celebrated his 13th Birthday on January 17th. He was truly loved and will be missed.



Jake served the Paws For Love Program for the past 11 years, roaming the terminal to help passengers de-stress.