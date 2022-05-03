Jackie Albarella wrote the book on the Hotel Lafayette's amazing restoration

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — When the Hotel Lafayette underwent its 42 million dollar renovation a decade ago, Jackie Albarella was there with her camera. She says "The first time I started taking pictures I said I can't leave here until this is done."

She spent two years documenting every detail. Jackie says "I was here almost every single day for two years because I didn't want to miss anything and something exciting happened almost every day."

Jackie put together her photographs in the book "The Hotel Lafayette, Restoring Louise Bethune's Masterpiece: An intimate look at the revival of one of Buffalo's architectural treasures."

The hotel, built in 1904 was designed by Louise Bethune the nation's first licensed woman architect. Jackie says "Louise Bethune, who was from Buffalo, had designed other buildings in Buffalo but this was her opus."

May 11th at the History Museum Jackie Albarella will give a talk about the Hotel Lafayette's restoration. You can get more information about Jackie at her website.

