'I've never seen it this bad': Hertz Customers car rental issues in Buffalo are an ongoing problem

CHEEKTOWAGA (WKBW) — Many of us expect delays when we travel, but those renting cars from Hertz at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport say the wait is out of control.



7 News reported this story about hours-long waits for travelers

Hertz responded, saying they'll provide the customer credit and that they experienced a short-term delays on August 9

Others say it's not a one-off issue and that this has been going on for months

“I’ve never seen it this bad," said Nicole Enderle, a frequent traveler. "It is always a pain.”

Taylor Epps Nicole Enderle travels often for work as a consultant



She comes back and forth to Buffalo often for work and while she's here, she rents a car. She started with Avis, had some issues then moved to Hertz.

"And they were better, but then as summer came along Hertz started getting bad too with long lines, not enough employees," said Enderle.

She waited in line for hours on Sunday, August 11, but says she couldn't get a car, as employees told her she didn't make her reservation soon enough.

Taylor Epps There have been long lines at some rental counters at Buffalo Niagra International Airport



"And one of the other tips you put in your last report was to rent from an off-airport site, but there are none open on Sunday," said Enderle.

7 News received several emails saying they've had similar issues.

"I just read your story about the 7-hour wait at the BUF airport and their reply that this was an anomaly," wrote one viewer. "That's BS. This has happened to me at least three times this year."

So what's the issue? A Hertz Spokesperson sent a statement saying the summer season is always busy, but that along with weather events like Hurricane Debby lead to long waits.

Citing these three factors:



Increased demand for new bookings

Reservation modifications

One-way rentals