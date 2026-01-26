BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This time last year, DPW crews, contractors and neighbors were on the hunt for rock salt. That shortage had a big impact, so I'm following up for you.

"When the weather's like this, you're using salt non-stop," said Rocco Guadagna, owner of Vision Lawn Care and Snowplow. "We were informed and reassured that we would have enough salt going into this season, compared to the debacle last year."

Prices are up

Last year's problem was availability, but this year's problem seems to be the cost.

The Town of Aurora says its cost went up by $18/ton, so they adjusted. Guadagna was feeling confident going into the winter. American Rock Salt is his supplier, the company that saw shortages last year.

They told him the price would increase in October by about 15%.

WATCH: 'It's tough': Could we see another rock salt shortage in WNY?

"And that was fine. Then, a couple weeks ago, when we were putting in another order, we were told Buffalo was out of salt for small contractors, and that lead to another increase," said Guadagna.

He says that put the price over $30/ton.

Demand is high

On January 23, he was told an order he placed couldn't be filled due to high demand from towns and cities.

"It's tough. We're all in a pickle here," said Guagadna. "It's not easily accessible now. It's just bad planning, and we're left in the same situation we were last year."

Taylor Epps Guadagna and his son Rocky Jr.

Towns and villages are in good shape.

"We just ordered another thousand tons," said Jason Simmons, Town of Holland Highway Superintendent. "We put a pretty good dent in our pile."

Every superintendent I checked in with says they're running low but ordering more.

What about the supply?

Hardware stores are preparing for the worst.

"Stock is what I would call okay right now, but they are telling us that they have stopped production," said Mark Herd, a manager at Ed Young's Ace Hardware in Williamsville.

He says the outlook for the rest of the winter is not good.

"The only thing that's gonna save us is if the weather changes," said Herd.

I reached out to American Rock Salt about prices and to follow up in supply and haven't heard back yet. But before the most recent storm, they posted this on their website, assuring customers they're prepared.

"American Rock Salt is operating at elevated production levels this winter, mining more salt per day than in recent years," the release reads. "American Rock Salt will continue operating around the clock to safely produce and distribute salt in support of winter roadway safety throughout the weekend and the remainder of the season."

We will continue to follow up and check in on this for you.

