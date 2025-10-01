‘It's terrible’: Reaction in WNY on the federal government shutdown

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — How are Western New Yorkers reacting to this shutdown? Our 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley headed to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to share the voices of travelers. She also visited one of the National Park sites in Buffalo that is open during this shutdown.

"I think that it's a ploy – theatrics really,” remarked Steve Giamberdino of Buffalo.

WKBW Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Travelers heading in and out of Buffalo’s airport are reacting to this federal government shutdown.

"It's terrible. It's terrible. I hope they get it together,” replied Natalie Coley of Maryland.

Right now, there appear to be no travel interruptions; however, that could change as thousands of TSA employees are required to work without pay.

WKBW Buffalo airport.

“Who's going to want to come to work? And they know they are not getting paid. I would never want to go to work and not want to get paid,” Coley reacted.

WKBW TSA sign at Buffalo airport.

The TSA sent a statement saying in part it's “prepared for an orderly shutdown,” but also warns “an extended shutdown could mean longer wait times at airports: and is asking passengers to be patient.

Coley of Maryland was traveling through the Buffalo Airport after dropping off her son at a Western New York college. She’s very upset with the shutdown.

WKBW Natalie Coley was traveling through the Buffalo airport.

"If people can't work, if people can't have healthcare, if people can't eat – this is going to be a third-world country,” Coley reflected.

“I wish our government would get their act together and work together,” Giamberdino reacted.

WKBW Steve Giamberdino of Buffalo.

Giamberdino of Buffalo was flying out to Florida but stopped to talk about the shutdown.

“What would you say to folks who are holding it up?” Buckley asked. “Get over it – they lost the election. We voted for this. We want exactly what's going on,” Giamberdino commented.

WKBW TR Site on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

I also stopped by the only nearby National Park site in Downtown Buffalo – the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site on Delaware Avenue. It is where republican president Roosevelt was sworn in after President William McKinley was shot in Buffalo in 1901.

"We are probably one of the only national park sites right now that is open,” explained Spencer Morgan, executive director of the TR Site. “We are the only National Parks site here in Western New York, the closest National Park site to of course, the Women's Rights in Seneca Falls.”

WKBW Spencer Morgan, executive director of the TR Site.

Morgan tells me one-third of their funding comes from the National Parks Service, but they raise two-thirds of their own funds, and that's why they're open.

"As of now, yes! Unless we receive other guidance from the National Park Service, our partners there, we are business as usual,” noted Morgan.

WKBW TR Site in Buffalo.

The TR Site was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1966 and first to be added in Erie County. It provides educational and community programs throughout the year.

“It's very important that we keep this site open and operating during government shutdowns,” said Morgan.

WKBW Inside the TR Site.

Visitors are welcome at the TR Site and can now ask an AI-generated hologram of the past president a question.

WKBW Visitors on tour at TR Site.

"Bully for strong and steadfast governance", the hologram replied.

WKBW Hologram of TR.

I asked what the hologram’s thoughts were on this government shutdown

“The notion of a government shutdown, I must say, would be most troubling. I’ll held the belief that the federal government’s chief duty was to serve its people with efficiency and integrity, and deviation from this path could be detrimental to public welfare. In whatever matter causing such a shutdown, I would urge all parties to find a resolution quickly, prioritizing the needs of citizens above all. As every public official must strive to fulfill their obligations and act in the nation's best interest,” the hologram of Roosevelt responded.

