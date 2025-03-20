'It's so uplifting': A Buffalo woman-owned bookstore building community one story at a time

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— Tucked away on Parkside Avenue, Alice Ever After Books is more than just a bookstore—it’s a community hub where children and families gather to celebrate the power of storytelling.

Every week, young readers fill the cozy space for story time, diving into books that spark their imagination. Kacie and her 3-year-old son Henry have been coming for the past three years.

“We just like having the community and having people that we can meet from all different places,” said Kacie. “We really love it and appreciate it.”

That sense of belonging is exactly what owner Meg Howe envisioned when she opened the independent, woman-owned bookstore. As a former teacher, she was passionate about ensuring every child saw themselves reflected in the stories they read.

“One of the biggest focuses for me was that all my students saw themselves in a book,” Howe said. “I was very intentional about bringing in picture books, chapter books, graphic novels that featured all sorts of characters. Now that we have the bookstore, that journey has just expanded.”

Beyond books, Alice Ever After has become a pillar in Buffalo’s network of women-owned businesses. Howe says the support from fellow female entrepreneurs—ranging from restaurant owners to booksellers—has been invaluable.

“The community of women-owned businesses here in Buffalo is unreal,” she said. “I have received so much support from women who own restaurants, women who own clothing stores, women who own wine shops. It is such a strong community and so uplifting.”

For many, stepping into Alice Ever After Books is more than just picking up a new read—it’s about discovering a space where stories, imagination, and community come to life.

You can find additional information on upcoming bookstore events or pop-ups here.