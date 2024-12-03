'It's so beautiful': The annual Poinsettia Exhibit returns to the Botanical Gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holidays are here and so is the annual Poinsettia Exhibit at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

"It's a great place to come and bring your family, bring a date, anyone that you love to come and celebrate the holiday season," said Shaunna Mooney, the director of marketing and communications at the Botanical Gardens.

Also during select evenings throughout the month of December you can experience the exhibit at night during Poinsettias After Dark.

You can find additional information on all upcoming events for the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens here.