'It's scary': Elmwood Village neighbors raise concerns surrounding Ashland Avenue home

A home on Ashland Avenue has raised some safety concerns among neighbors. Work to restore the property has fallen short leaving the porch in alarming shape.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 19:04:49-05

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Marcia Buhl has lived on Ashland Avenue in Buffalo's Elmwood Village since 1985.

"I would say it's a vibrant neighborhood of people who just enjoy city living and have a sense of comradery," says Buhl.

But for the past two years, life on Marcia's block of Ashland Avenue has come with an asterisk.

Screen Shot 2024-03-07 at 3.30.55 PM.png
Marcia Buhl has lived on Ashland Avenue in Buffalo's Elmwood Village since 1985. She reached out to 7 News with safety concerns surrounding the condition of a home next door.

"It's sad, it's disappointing, it's an eyesore," says Buhl.

Marcia is talking about the condition of the property next door. She tells 7 News that the home at 350 Ashland Avenue was purchased by a developer in 2022 and work to restore the property has fallen short leaving the porch in alarming shape.

Screen Shot 2024-03-07 at 3.28.02 PM.png
Neighbors living on Ashland Avenue in Buffalo are concerned about the safety of the porch at 350 Ashland.
Screen Shot 2024-03-07 at 3.30.34 PM.png
A look at the condition of the porch at 350 Ashland Avenue.

"It's scary," said Buhl standing on her porch looking next door. "You don't know if you walk down the steps that the whole porch is going to collapse in front of you. It looks imminent."

Buhl says she contacted the City of Buffalo several times about the issue before finally contacting Niagara District Council Member David Rivera. Rivera met with concerned neighbors in front of 350 Ashland on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2024-03-07 at 3.29.45 PM.png
Niagara District Council Member David Rivera meets with Marcia Buhl and 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo to discuss the safety concerns surrounding 350 Ashland Avenue.

"It just poses a risk to anyone that walks by it. You have work material there," said Council Member Rivera.

After seeing the property Rivera reached out to the Department of Permit and Inspection Services. And while 7 News was there he received a call back from Deputy Commissioner Kevin Gould.

"He informed me that the contractor and inspector Mike Beebe will be meeting here tomorrow and that work should begin soon," said Rivera.

Screen Shot 2024-03-07 at 3.30.11 PM.png
The update was music to the ears of Buhl, and a step in the right direction for her neighbors.

"It's renewed my faith in city government," said Buhl. "The fact that Councilman Rivera could talk to the people involved and get some action here quickly. I won't hold my breath. I will wait until tomorrow to see if they are really here. It would be great news."

