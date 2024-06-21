'It's really special to us': Depew family adopts younger brother of child they adopted in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a day of celebration in Erie County Family Court on Friday as a young boy finally joined his forever family.

Jeffrey and Cindy Moore, of Depew, legally completed their adoption of 3-year-old Chance Amari Moore in front of Honorable Judge Shannon Filbert.

WKBW

"It's really special for us," said Jeffrey Moore. "This is the fourth child we have adopted through foster care."

They have been certified foster parents since 2014, and have taken care of Chance since he was three months old. They adopted Chance's older sister Cece in May of 2023.

The Moore family adopted Cece after fostering her for 1,954 days 5-year-old girl officially adopted by family that fostered her for 1,954 days

"They have the same mannerisms," said Cindy Moore. "They have the same personalities and spunkiness. It's just so neat to see the two of them really interacting."

WKBW Bailie Murty, a Case Planner with the Foster Care and Adoption Program with Child and Family Services hugs 3-year-old Chance Moore outside his adoption proceedings. Murty has worked with the Moore family for the last 3 years.

"This is a huge accomplishment to be able to keep the siblings together," said Bailie Murty, who has worked with the Moores as a Case Planner for Child and Family Services for the last three years. "It's so important for kids in the foster care system to be able to maintain those connections and bonds to their families. We are very excited for the Moores."

WKBW

The Moore family has fostered more than 30 children along the way. Chance not only joins his older sister Cece, but also siblings Matthew and Mikayla Moore who were adopted in 2019.

"I don't know anyone that has done foster care that has regretted it," said Cindy Moore. "I think everybody that has had children in their care has truly enjoyed the time they've had the children with them."

WKBW

Child and Family Services Foster Care Program is always in need of foster parents who are willing to give children a safe home to live and grow. There are currently more than 300 children in Erie County awaiting foster homes.

If you are interested in learning more about the Child and Family Services Foster Care Program you can click here.

A general information meeting regarding Foster Care and Adoption is held each month. You can connect wit the program by emailing homefinding@cfsbny.org or calling (716) 882-0555.