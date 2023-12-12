'It's proven to reduce stress': Compeer Buffalo will welcome employees' dogs into the workplace in 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can call it a workplace puppy perk.

Compeer Buffalo has announced that starting in 2024 employees at the mental health non-profit organization will be able to bring their dogs into work regularly.

"We are excited to bring dogs into Compeer's offices for the first time in history," says Cheri Alvarez, CEO of Compeer Buffalo.

The new initiative to make Compeer Buffalo a bit more dog-friendly has been made possible by Cesar Canine Cuisine. Compeer Buffalo is one of nine businesses across the U.S. selected as a recipient of the first-ever CESAR Workplace Grants program.

Compeer Buffalo Compeer Buffalo will establish "Canine-Assisted Wellness Zones" inside the workplace to allow employees to relax and unwind with their dogs.

"I think if anyone has a pet, when they are leaving home in the morning, sometimes you have a little bit of guilt," says Alvarez, "So you are removing that stress, you are removing that guilt, and then you are adding a sense of joy, happiness, and comfort that comes with pets. Bringing pets to the office will reduce the stress of employees."

Alvarez says Compeer Buffalo will establish "Canine-Assisted Wellness Zones" inside their offices that are specially designed to accommodate dogs and employees.

"They will have a selfie wall, a cozy corner, and seats to sit and chill out with the dogs," says Alvarez.

Compeer Buffalo Compeer Buffalo will welcome "two to three" dogs per day into their offices.

The introduction of the dogs into the workplace will start slowly. Alvarez says the majority of employees have dogs but only "two to three" will come into the offices on any given day.

"We want to do it slow, want to be very intentional, want to be safe for the employees and the dogs," says Alvarez.

Still, Alvarez believes that bringing dogs into the workplace will have a positive impact on the entire organization.

"It's proven to reduce stress, It's proven to increase excitement about being at work, and connection to the workplace," says Alvarez, "Nowadays it's becoming more and more difficult to hire people, so it's an added benefit that we provide to our employees in our goal to become an employer of choice,"

The grant from CESAR Canine Cuisine will also help provide pet behavior training resources and a supply of food for the dogs who visit Compeer Buffalo.