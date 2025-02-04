It's pothole season once again in WNY; What you can do to report road issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo drivers are facing a challenging pothole season as fluctuating weather conditions cause road damage across the city.

Nathan Marton, Commissioner of Public Works for Buffalo, stated that city crews are working daily to manage the pothole situation.

Marton explained that the freeze-thaw cycle of winter contributes significantly to the formation of potholes, as melting snow and ice lead to road damage.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes through the city's 311 system, which promises a 48-hour response time to address reported issues, weather permitting.

As Buffalo continues to battle pothole problems, city officials urge residents to report issues promptly to help maintain safer roads.

