It's opening night at Shea's Performing Arts Center for the first time in over 400 days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — That showtime magic has been missing from Buffalo's theatre district for over 400 days, but tonight it's finally back.

The most magical moment is when the lights dim in the house and the lights come up on the stage and the music starts and you start hearing the singing, that is what we’re here for," said Michael G. Murphy, President, Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

The first performance back is a one night only show called 'The Music of Disney on Broadway'. Performers will share music from your childhood favorites like Mary Poppins, Aladdin, The Lion King and more.

"The music that people know and love, we have a great cast and wonderful musicians that are coming here from New York [City],” said Murphy.

Murphy says people are thrilled to get back in these seats. Though things will look slightly different this time around.

People will be able to come in without masks if they are fully vaccinated, if they are not vaccinated, they should wear a mask, but on the honor system. No need to show proof of vaccination, just your ticket.

They’re also introducing mobile tickets this season.

Although Disney on Broadway is one night only, the Disney magic will return to Shea’s before you know it.

"We have, after tonight, is Frozen, starting on Friday, September 10. An incredible cast, an incredible show. We are so looking forward to having people back downtown and back in the theater, it’s great for restaurants, it’s great for Buffalo," said Murphy.

Tonight’s Disney on Broadway show starts at 7:30 and you can still buy tickets, click here.