'It's not clear': How will New York State meet all electric home heating goals?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We all know what's ahead with winter in WNY on the horizon. This time last year, we were dealing with six feet of snow, with a blizzard on the way. This year, staying warm and safe is top of mind.

But looking beyond this winter, our future winters will look different because of New York State's climate goals. We'll all be using electric heat pumps to keep warm.

But all electric heating in homes and buildings raises a lot of questions and concerns, so we're following this for you and tracking down some answers.

Lamarr Smith, A Western New Yorker who uses natural gas to heat his home

James Newman, President of NOCO

State Senator Patrick Gallivan

Doreen Harris, NYSERDA President & CEO

Lamarr Smith and his wife just moved into a new place in Buffalo's Hamlin Park neighborhood from the Town of Tonawanda.

7 News Reporter Taylor Epps met him at one of the city's winter preparedness events where he worked to get the new place ready for anything. Obviously, last year's blizzard is top of mind.

"It was horrifying for a lot of people. I run a large group called the WNY community Bulletin board. I got a chance to see first hand through their pictures, through their lives how they were impacted," said Smith.

When it comes to staying warm, he uses a natural gas furnace. He's not so sure about the push to electric.

"Uncertain, I'm kinda 50/50 on it. I'm all about preservation, energy conservation and everything like that. But also my cousin, for example, she survived the blizzard last year all because of her gas stove," said Smith.

Shifting with the energy changes is what NOCO has been doing for the past 90 years.

"I think it's a very complex topic, it's not like going from oil to gas, right? It's the next energy evolution," said James Newman, President, NOCO Energy Corp.

He now talks to his customers through their endless questions, which is easier said than done.

"I'm not in anyway fighting the move to electric, I'm just saying for our customers it's not clear what that means," said Newman.

Here are his four concerns:



Cost for customers (he says it could range from $8,000-$15,000) The timeline Where does the electricity come from/is it reliable? Is it the right fit?

"Just thinking about a guy in Cattaraugus County that's asked to be putting a heat pump in, right? He might have an older home, with poor electricity service in general out there. Does that make sense for him?" asked Newman.



What if this push to electric, pushes people out of New York State? That's State Senator Patrick Gallivan's fear.

"It should be my decision whether I have a gas stove or not," said Gallivan. "I know it's gonna cost this much. I can't afford to stay in New York because of this added cost."

He's also worried about how this will work in our colder climate and that voices aren't being heard.

"The majority of people do not agree with the electrification of New York State right now," said Gallivan.

Let's address some of these concerns and get some answers from NYSERDA, the office running this push towards the 2050 zero-emissions goal.

Q: How will people pay for electrification?

A: This transition is one that will happen over decades, but also be affordable. Literally, we are paying for these upgrades, specifically for low to moderate income New Yorkers.

Harris is referring to the state's Empower+ Program, where if you qualify, they'll pay for your installation.

To qualify you must:



Have income below 80 percent of the State/Area Median Income or lower

Live in a single family home located in a geographically eligible territory

Which includes parts of Buffalo's West Side, East Side, South Buffalo, Lackawanna and parts of Niagara Falls

Participate in a utility payment assistance program

Q: When will people have to go electric?A: The time to really get at your heating and cooling systems is during the natural cycle of replacement, so if we think about goals for 2050, all of us will be looking at replacements in those coming decades.

Harris says if other parts of the state lag behind, that's okay and that this plan is flexible.

Q: Can the grid handle all of this?

A: The grid will double in size after several investments. Statistically speaking, we actually have one of the most reliable grids in the country. We are not going to see future blackouts or those challenges we see in other states, because we plan.

Q: Who foots the bill for all of the grid investments?

A: This is a kind of infrastructure like a road or a bridge that needs to be maintained. We are seeing hundreds of millions of dollars come in through the inflation reduction act and other federal investments. New York is extraordinarily well poised. We can leverage both federal and private dollars and of course our own investments.

If you have any more questions, Harris says look to NYSERDA's website.