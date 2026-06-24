ORHCARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a simple idea to bring joy to older adults has grown into a program that has changed hundreds of lives across Western New York.

Senior Wishes, a nonprofit dedicated to granting wishes for income-eligible seniors, recently celebrated a major milestone, granting its 500th wish.

Residents at the People Inc. Pine Apartments in Lockport were gifted a vegetable and herb garden this past spring.

The organization was founded in 2014 by Wendy Backman, who is now preparing to retire after nearly 14 years leading the program.

"Senior Wishes started out as a wish-granting organization with the first wish granted in 2014 and so our goal is to bring joy and remind seniors they're not forgotten and that it's not too late to have a wish granted," Backman said.

Senior Wishes serves adults ages 65 and older in Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties. Over the years, the organization has expanded beyond wish granting to include several community programs, such as Simple Wishes for the Holidays, Hero Box, Lift a Vet, a Valentine's program, and the Century Club, which recognizes centenarians.

Backman said the idea for the organization came after she realized there were few wish-granting programs available for seniors in the region.

"We started looking into this idea of a wish-granting program in Western New York, and there were a couple of programs in the country, but nothing close to us," Backman said.

Since then, the nonprofit has helped reunite family members, fulfilled lifelong dreams and created lasting memories for hundreds of seniors.

"Over the years, I can tell you, there's been a lot of tears of joy from the wish recipients and volunteers and myself, as we see them realize the wish coming true," Backman said.

WATCH: 'It's never too late to have a wish to come true': Senior Wishes celebrates 500 wishes

'It's never too late to have a wish to come true': Senior Wishes celebrates 500 wishes

As Backman steps away from her leadership role, she plans to remain involved as a volunteer while spending more time with family.

Taking over as executive director is Maureen Gorski, who said she is eager to continue the organization's mission.

"There are a lot of people that don't have families or individuals that are very lonely certain times of the year," Gorski said. "I'm very excited to touch the lives of those that don't have a community or friends or family around them."

Applications and nominations for Senior Wishes are available through the organization's website.

To qualify for a wish, a household of one must have an annual income below $38,000, while a household of two must earn less than $44,000 annually. Income guidelines do not apply to the organization's veterans programs, the Century Club, or seniors who permanently reside in care facilities.

As Senior Wishes enters its next chapter, Backman said the organization's impact has made the work worthwhile.

"It's been incredibly fulfilling to be able to have a position that impacts other people's lives," she said. "It's such a blessing."

