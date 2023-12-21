'It's just really good': Hoover's Dairy in Sanborn has become the go-to spot for eggnog

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since 1920 Hoover's Dairy in Sanborn has been the place to go for fresh milk.

"We do milk in glass bottles," said Rob Hoover, who's been a part of the family-run business for decades. "Whole milk, two percent, skim, chocolate, and strawberry."

But this time of year, it's all about Hoover Dairy's celebrated eggnog.

"It's really hard to keep up with," said Hoover. "Last week and this week are the two busiest weeks of the year for us."

Jay Fair Rob Hoover has worked at his family-run Hoover's Dairy for decades. He tells 7 News "it's really hard to keep up" with the demand for Hoover's celebrated Egg Nog.

So, to keep up with demand, Hoover's Dairy cranks out thousands of bottles of eggnog a year, all freshly made on-site, using a secret family recipe.

"Milk, cream, sugar, sugared egg yolk, spices, and nutmeg," said Hoover.

And it all comes together into a holiday specialty that people can't get enough of.

"The eggnog is just flying off the shelves," says Jillian Fike, who took a break from a busy day behind the cash register to speak with 7 News. "We have people that come in from Pennsylvania, people from Rochester, people come from all over."

Jay Fair Customers were lining up at Hoover's Dairy in Sanborn to get their hands on a bottle of Egg Nog.

Hoover's eggnog has become so popular many people 7 News spoke with now make visits to the dairy part of their holiday tradition.

"It's just really good, I don't know how else to describe it," said Cathy DeLorenzo from Niagara Falls. "This is my third trip out here for eggnog."

"I come here with my best friend, and my grandchildren and her grandchildren," said Nadine Kosmoski of Cheektowaga. "You're lucky if you get the eggnog because they run out."

Hoover's Dairy has been producing eggnog for about 20 years and recently added eggnog ice cream as an option.

Jay Fair - WKBW Many people buy egg nog at Hoover's Dairy to use as holiday gifts for friends and family

Customers are also quick to put their creative spin on the holiday specialty.

"I made an eggnog cheesecake with a gingerbread crust," said Amy Janese, who added she used Hoover's eggnog in her recipe.

"I'm so thrilled, I'm gonna go home and drink it like this, but I always put a little brandy or rum in it for myself," said Kosmoski.

So if you're looking for a taste of the holidays, follow the crowds to Hoover's Dairy.

"It's always good being a part of a family tradition," said Hoover.

