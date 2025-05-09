'It's important to shop local': Community supports family-owned garden center

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— When Margaret Lamonds starts planting for the season, there’s only one place she goes: Lavocat’s Garden Center.

“I mean, big box stores, they're here for people to get larger items," said Lamonds.

"But it's important to support local, because first of all, the plants that they grow here are local, and they're more indigenous to this area."

Margaret is one of many Western New Yorkers who make regular trips to the family-owned flower shop. Lavocat’s has been serving the community since 1973, when it began as a small stand at the Clinton Bailey Farmers Market. And decades later, the business is still blooming and still local.

Jill Lavocat, co-owner of the garden center, says that’s exactly the point. Her team focuses on selling local grown products and plants that are suited to the region’s soil, climate, and customers’ needs.

Beyond better quality, Lavocat’s also aims to keep things affordable and that value has kept customers like Paul Wartko coming back for years.

“I think the prices are better here,” Paul says. “It’s cheaper, and the quality is better. And it feels good to support local.”

Looking to support more local growers this season?

You can find upcoming farmers markets in the areahere.