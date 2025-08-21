'It's important for our students': Ken-Ton food service staff taste new recipes at Culinary Camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)— The Kenmore-Tonawanda School District’s cafeteria staff spent the morning in the kitchen for the district’s annual Culinary Camp.

Held at Kenmore West High School, the camp brings together food service workers from all 10 district schools to prepare and taste more than 20 new recipes. From salads to entrees, many of the items tested at camp make their way onto student lunch trays during the school year.

For Food Service Director Kim Roll, who has overseen the program for years, the goal is to make sure students have access to meals that are both nutritious and familiar.

“It’s really important for our students to have healthy, nutritious choices every day. And obviously fresh fruits and vegetables are really important, and even the salads and stuff,” Roll said.

This year, staff tested recipes incorporating local produce like green beans and zucchini, which the district freezes for use year-round.

They also continue to build on scratch cooking—expanding options like homemade lasagna, meatloaf, and fresh roasted vegetables while still serving student favorites such as chicken patties and pizza.

Universal free meals, implemented in New York State two years ago, make these efforts even more impactful. The Ken-Ton district serves more than 4,200 lunches and 2,300 breakfasts daily—all free of charge.

The camp also works in partnership with the district’s Farm to School program, which highlights locally grown products through classroom lessons and taste tests. Last year, students sampled dishes like kale apple salad with maple dressing, which helped increase vegetable consumption across the district.

As Culinary Camp wraps up, Roll says the work being done now is about setting the tone for the school year. The goal is simple: making sure every student has access to fresh, healthy meals.