'It's heartbreaking': WNYers stranded in Puerto Vallarta after cartel violence triggers shelter-in-place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What was meant to be a tropical escape has turned into a tense waiting game for several Western New Yorkers now stranded in Puerto Vallarta.

A wave of cartel-related violence prompted a shelter-in-place order and widespread shutdowns across the region.

Among them is WKBW news director Aaron Mason, who described seeing burning cars, thick smoke, and military activity outside his villa.

"I saw a thick cloud of smoke just pouring," Mason said. "Then I turned a corner and saw a car just engulfed in flames. That’s when you realize this isn’t isolated — everything just changed from there."

Mexican authorities shut down roads, public transportation, and businesses as violence spread. According to the U.S. Embassy, while airports have not been officially closed, roadblocks have impacted airline operations, leading to canceled domestic and international flights in parts of western Mexico.

In Puerto Vallarta, all taxis and ride-share services have been suspended, and many businesses have halted operations.

The restrictions have left tourists stuck in their accommodations with limited supplies.

"Even if we wanted to go into town, we’re not allowed to," Mason said. "Everything is shut down— stores, bars, hotels. There’s really not a ton of food."

Longtime Puerto Vallarta visitors Mark Nowak and Paul Morgan said they’ve always felt safe traveling to the area, until now. They described hearing gunfire, explosions, and watching fires break out across neighborhoods they know well.

WATCH: Western New Yorkers stranded in Puerto Vallarta after cartel violence triggers shelter-in-place

"It’s heartbreaking," Nowak said. "Little stores on fire, cars everywhere. So many buses taken out of commission. This is a city that relies on public transportation."

Nowak and Morgan say they currently have about two days’ worth of food and water and are closely monitoring official updates. Despite the fear and uncertainty, they plan to remain in place unless the U.S. government issues an evacuation order.

At this point, the U.S. Embassy is urging Americans in affected areas to shelter in place, avoid travel, and monitor official alerts as conditions evolve