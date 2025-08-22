'It's great for all kids': Harris Hill Elementary's new sensory room for students

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW)— Harris Hill Elementary School in Clarence is taking a new approach to supporting the needs of its students with the addition of a state-of-the-art sensory de-escalation room.

The space was made possible through a $22,500 grant from PERMA and is equipped with slides, trampolines, bubble tubes, and tactile boards to give students a place to calm down and reset.

For parents Greg and Kristen Arnold, the new room has already made a difference for their children. Their daughter Sloane, who is on the autism spectrum, uses the space to manage her sensory needs and focus better in class. Their son Brooks, who is neurotypical, also enjoys the room’s calming activities.

“It’s great for all kids too,” Kristen said. “Sloan has her sensory needs, she’s on the spectrum, but Brooks isn’t, and he got just as much enjoyment out of it too.”

Teachers and staff say the room is not just for students with specific diagnoses, but for all children. Christine Rich-Reese, a teacher’s aide and therapeutic crisis intervention trainer, explained that every child has sensory needs, some more visible than others.

“I believe what we will see is independent and successful learners,” Rich-Reese said. “When a child is helped to realize what helps calm themselves down, they’re able to do it themselves.”

Harris Hill Principal Rob Boccaccio said the project is part of a larger effort to make sure school feels accessible to everyone.

The new sensory room will be available for students as they start the upcoming school year.