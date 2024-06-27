'It's going to take everyone': Addressing the gun violence crisis in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We know Buffalo is no stranger to gun violence. We have seen too many police scenes like the one on Domedion Avenue on June 21.

3-year-old Ramone Carter was shot and killed. His 7-year-old sister was shot and injured.

Prosecutors said two boys, 14 and 16 years old, are both charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the deadly shooting.

Officials said Carter and his sister were not believed to be the intended targets of the shooting. Two boys, 14 and 16 years old, charged with murder of 3-year-old Ramone Carter

Tragedies like this are why Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared that gun violence is a public health crisis. In his landmark report, it found firearms are the leading cause of death in kids and more than half of Americans say they or a family member have experienced a gun-related incident.

7 News spoke with some of our elected officials at the local and state levels to see what more can be done to prevent this violence.