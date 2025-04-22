'Can't afford to lose': AmeriCorps cuts threaten affordable housing programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josiah McDaniel joined AmeriCorps VISTA to serve. Now, he's building homes with Habitat for Humanity in Buffalo.

"I liked doing construction. I also wanted to be part of a nonprofit," McDaniel said. "Habitat for Humanity through AmeriCorps seemed like a good opportunity."

That opportunity may not last. Recent federal budget cuts for AmeriCorps programs nationwide could leave organizations like Habitat for Humanity without the resources they need to meet rising demands for affordable housing.

Jim Montour, director of development and communications for Habitat for Humanity Buffalo, said the impact of AmeriCorps volunteers goes beyond the extra help.

"The ability to have this amazing partnership with AmeriCorps has allowed us to really ramp up efforts to build more affordable houses for people in need," Montour said.

Montour said AmeriCorps members bring heart, skills and a sense of purpose to their work, qualities not easily replaced by short-term volunteers or temporary help.

"The hope forward, of course, is that Congress sees the value of a program like this and understands that this is something we just can't afford to lose," he explained. "I really urge our Congress people to call to have AmeriCorps fully funded and to bring back what was a fantastic program to its full strength."

While the program's future remains uncertain, McDaniel said he is grateful for his time in Buffalo and hopeful others will still have the chance to serve.

In the meantime, Habitat for Humanity said it is working to fill the gap, but more local volunteers are needed to keep the mission going. You can find additional information on how to get involved here.