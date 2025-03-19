'It's empowering': Box Bflo's cardio boxing workouts for all fitness levels

Williamsville, N.Y. (WKBW)— BOX BFLO, a majority woman-owned cardio boxing gym, is helping people of all fitness levels break a sweat and build confidence—without ever stepping into the ring.

“It’s very empowering,” said Katie Pfeiffer, the manager of the gym. “Guiding other women through this workout is another benefit to this. We have plenty of men and women in our classes, people of all ages and fitness levels.”

Unlike traditional boxing gyms, BOX BFLO focuses on high-intensity cardio workouts that incorporate boxing moves—no sparring involved. Instead, classes provide a full-body workout that serves as a great alternative to running or traditional cardio exercises.

“We aren’t training to fight. Nobody’s ever going to hit you here,” Pfeiffer explained. “We offer group fitness classes that are good for all. If cardio is not your thing, this is a great alternative.”

For those looking to try something new, BOX BFLO offers a variety of class packs as well as a monthly membership starting as low as $99 per month.

New members can take their first class for free. You can find more information on class schedules and membership options on the Box Bflo website.