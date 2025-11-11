‘It's definitely like a blessing to be back’: Buffalo-based National Guard members return from deployment

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — More than 100 New York Army National Guard members returned home to Buffalo on Veterans Day after completing a nine-month deployment in Africa, creating an emotional reunion scene outside the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

WKBW NY National Guard members of the 152nd Engineer Battalion return home.

The 152nd Engineer Battalion soldiers touched down Tuesday evening after serving as part of a combined joint task force in the Horn of Africa, including areas of Somalia and Kenya.

About 145 Buffalo-based members of the unit were greeted by family members and friends who had been waiting anxiously in a cargo area of the airport.

WKBW Families waited for members to return.

The moment the soldiers emerged from the plane, loved ones rushed to embrace them after months of separation.

"So overwhelming, so exciting. I feel like, you know, he's been gone for a while, so it's just, like, so exciting," cried Margaret Dunning of Rochester, who waited for her fiancé Nicholas.

WKBW Margaret Dunning of Rochester, who waited for her fiancé Nicholas.

The couple got engaged before he deployed and plans to marry next August.

"It feels surreal. I kind of feel like I'm in a dream, like, just like he's finally home," Dunning stated. "I feel like the anticipation we've had is a countdown since he left. So, it's just, it really is just surreal, like it doesn't feel like he's home, but he is."

WKBW Margaret Dunning of Rochester hugs her fiancé Nicholas.

The National Guard members left in January to begin their construction mission in Africa. They worked on base improvements and projects to keep other service members safe, completing more than 200 projects while enduring temperatures as high as 100 degrees.

"Cold, but it's definitely like a blessing to be back," declared Sergeant Spencer Sklar. "It's been a long, 9-10 months, and just excited to see family and friends."

WKBW Sergeant Spencer Sklar.

Commander Daniel Roche said the contrast between the African heat and Buffalo's winter weather was welcome.

"I've never been more happy to see snow on the ground coming in from somewhere warmer," Roche replied.

WKBW Commander Daniel Roche.

For many of the returning soldiers, arriving home on Veterans Day held special significance as they honored those who served their country.

"I've been counting down for this day for about two years now," Roche described. "The fact that it landed on Veterans Day is that much more special."

Colonel William Snyder is the Commander of the 153rd Troop Command, telling reporters he was so pleased to see this unit return to Buffalo on Veterans Day.

WKBW Embraces for members.

“You really couldn't pick a better day for them to come home, you know? I mean, we have a great turnout with the families, and it's really, you know, really means a lot to everybody to have them home today,” remarked Snyder.

