It's Christmas in July at Hofbrauhaus this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the second most wonderful time of the year, Hofbrauhaus is getting holly and jolly for the weekend celebrating Christmas in July.

"This is only for this weekend...our biggest event of the year is that three weekend Chirstkindl Markt right before Christmas," said Ed Arnold, Owner.

This event is to build up excitement for that event, which brought 30,000 visitors in December and raised money for FeedMore WNY, as will funds from this weekend.

Events include the market with about 12 local vendors, live Summer/holiday themed music, brunch with Santa on Sunday, giveaways and more.

They'll also be a stein hold competition.

The market hours are:

Saturday: 11:00am -7:00 Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00pm



"It's the people, they're just happy to be outside on a great day and especially at an event like this," said Rebecca Grela, one of the vendors you'll see this weekend.

