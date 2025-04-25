‘It's been wild fun’: Legendary rock jock Carl Russo retires from 97 Rock in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — After more than four decades on the airwaves in Buffalo, legendary rock jock Carl Russo is signing off at 97 Rock.

“It's been wild fun. I’ve got to leave, spilt, blow, fly, scoot, scram – take it on the lamb,” declared Carl Russo.

WKBW Carl Russo is retiring from 97 Rock.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley stopped by the radio studio Friday just before Russo was to begin his afternoon shift to discuss his decades on the radio and why he says it’s now time to drop the mic.

WKBW Carl Russo inside the 97 Rock studio on his final broadcast day.

Russo, a member of the 2017 Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, has spent 45 years on the radio dial and about 41 at 97 Rock.

“96.9, Buffalo's 97 Rock, ZZ Top, ‘Just got paid’,” announced Russo.

Russo says when he started in radio in the early 1980s, it was a program director who told him, “Just be yourself”.

“Just be yourself. It’s like, dude, I’m just out of high school, I don't even know who I am, but okay,” recalled Russo.

"You're on the lamb with Russo in the afternoon. Here's the latest from Mick Jagger, ‘Don’t Tear Me Up’, on 97 Rock,” Russo broadcasted from a past show.

But in 1985, the 97 Rock format was dropped and Russo left to work in radio in Indianapolis and Dallas.

“Hello, I’m Carl ‘Rock-n-Roll’ Russo and we're getting the lead out from A to Z on Q95,” Russo broadcast.

Then by 1988, the 97 Rock format returned to the airwaves and so did Russo.

“We're baaack!” Russo’s declared in an ’85 station announcement.

Photo from Carl Russo's Facebook page. Carl Russo is also a volunteer firefighter.

But when Russo’s not on the radio, he's serving his community as a volunteer firefighter in West Seneca.

“I joined. Took my EMT course past that. Took my firefighter course, past that, so whenever I’m home, I respond to calls,” reflected Russo. “Sometimes a guy wakes up. You're pumping his chest – ‘Hey, you're Carl Russo’”, Russo remarked.

Russo also races cars and plays the banjo.

“Charlie Daniels gave me the one lesson I had. He said, I love the banjo – you got to pick your middle finger and your thumb finger,” Russo explained.

Russo also met countless rock stars.

“Guys like Kevin DuBrow of Quiet Riot. We were friends. We became friends. We kept in touch until cocaine killed him 20 years ago,” Russo described. “Ozzy – go down to the Aud, pick up Ozzy, drive down to the radio station, and get to the station, there's girls throwing themselves in front of the van. ‘Ozzy, I love you’”.

WKBW 97 Rock sign.

But now, after more than four decades, he's ready to hang up the headphones and retire.

WKBW Carl Russo in the 97 Rock production studio.

“I’m gonna be 68 in June, and I’ve gone as far in this man's army as a guy can go,” replied Russo. "I suppose when I get off the air, I won't say goodbye, I’ll just say – ‘see you in the streets’, like I’ve always done, always hitting the Buffalo bars, always hitting the action spots, the drag strip, the stock car track.”

WKBW 97 Rock cake for Russo's retirement.

Russo is saying goodbye to his loyal listeners. “On 97 Rooock!”, shouted Russo

