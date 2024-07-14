‘It’s been heartbreaking:’ St. Florian statue moved to Assumption Church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Firemen of Engine 36 came to the All Saints Church on Chadduck Avenue Sunday morning to transport St. Florian statue to Assumption Church after All Saints came to a close.

A tough day of change for parishioners who used to call All Saints Church on Chadduck Avenue home.

They recently celebrated a final mass there before closing as part of the diocese's road to renewal.

St. Florian is a symbolic gesture as he is the patron saint of firefighters.

"This statue is important because a former pastor was the chaplain for a fire department and when the statue arrived in All Saints it came out of a fire truck and he just loved the firemen,” says Diane Colby, a longtime church member.

Diane says it has been a difficult transition.

"It's very sad that I won't be seeing my All Saints parish family anymore unless they go to the church that we're going to register at,” she says.

And so many generational memories that took place at All Saints.

"My son was the fourth generation to make the sacraments here, to go to school here,” Diane adds. “It's devastating. It's heartbreaking and it's very hard."

Father Joseph Tokasz speaks on the transformation.

