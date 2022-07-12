It's an antique shop, his home and the change he needed

JEDDO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Todd Belfield grew up in Gasport but spent nearly twenty-five years working in Washington, D.C. He decided to come back to Western New York and run an antique business. He says "I just needed something different."

Todd was looking for a place that could serve as a business and a home. He found an old gristmill in Jeddo. He and his father transformed the upstairs into a beautiful living space.

The first level is "Jeddo Mill Antiques". Open Thursday through Sunday the store is a great mix of antiques, collectibles and interesting objects. Todd says "Most people are surprised about the amount of space in the store." and adds "At this point in my career and life I only buy things that I love."

He says it was never his dream to own an antiques place, it just worked out that way and thinks his life now is "dream like". And adds "It's really not work, It's what I love to do, that's the magic."

Jeddo Mill Antiques located on Rt. 104 in Orleans County. You can find more info at their website.

