'It's all about breaking down barriers': Faith leaders and law enforcement join forces

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local faith leaders and law enforcement officials are gathering this weekend for Faith and Blue 2023. The event focuses on bridging gaps and encouraging dialogues between the two communities.

"It's all about breaking down barriers that will separate faith and law enforcement by showing solidarity and care for our community," said Pastor Garney Davis Jr. with Impacting Love Global Ministries.

The two-day event, being held at the Burt Flickinger Athletic Center in Downtown Buffalo, includes vendors and panel discussions, aimed at strengthening bonds within Buffalo's diverse community.

"Sadly, when we talk about barriers that separate us, it is faith, and sometimes it's territorial, and in law enforcement, sometimes it's territorial, so we want to break that down because we're all impacted of affected by what happens in our communities," said Pastor Davis, who is also the host of the event.

To further that dialogue Faith and Blue also features workshops with local experts and a variety of family-friendly activities. The hope is to also foster relationships and build trust with some of the younger members of our community.

"This event is important because now we bring children from the City of Buffalo, and throughout the county, to come here and to get information and take it back to their homes to show how law enforcement and faith come together making a success in our community," said Murray Holman with Erie County Sheriff's Reserves.

Students in attendance agreed that community events like this go a long way.

"Getting to know people, getting to know law enforcement, just to come together and enjoy," said Abdirisaq Abshir, a student at SUNY Erie.

Coming together for a weekend of dialogue and learning, it's what Faith and Blue is all about.

"There is a lot going on in the world but I believe there is a remnant of people that understand that we are better together and that we can do more together if we unify," said Pastor Davis.

