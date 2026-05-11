CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The months-long community fight to save Kohler Pool in the City of Tonawanda is seeing a major breakthrough.

Congressman Tim Kennedy joined Tonawanda Mayor William Strassburg on Monday to announce $850,000 in federal funding for the Kohler Pool project, the first public funding committed toward repairing or eventually reconstructing the nearly 70-year-old facility.

The announcement comes after residents spent much of the past year rallying to save the aging community pool, which city leaders previously warned could face closure because of mounting repair costs.

Constructed in the 1950s, Kohler Pool has become a summertime staple for generations of Tonawanda families. During the summer season, officials say the pool loses approximately six inches of water every night due to aging infrastructure.

For Save Kohler Pool organizer Amanda Shepler, the funding announcement represents an important first step, but not the end of the project.

"This is the core piece of a classic Tonawanda summer," Shepler said.

Shepler says the $850,000 only covers a portion of the funding still needed for a full rehabilitation.

"It’s incredible. It’s the first step. We’re 20% of the way there for a total redo of Kohler Pool, but the money that we have today can at least address the main concerns that are preventing it from possibly opening in two years," Shepler said.

WATCH: 'It's a staple of the summer': Federal funding announced for Kohler Pool project

'It's a staple of the summer': Federal funding announced for Kohler Pool project

For young swimmers like Kohler Pool lifeguards, Marian Shepler and Terrence Harroun, the pool represents much more than recreation.

"We were very lucky that we were able to grow up here and we learned how to swim here," Marian Shepler said. "We come here every summer. It’s so much fun… it’s just a staple of the summer."

Harroun says the pool also provides an important safe space for local children.

"It’s a great thing for the community, especially for all the kids who don’t know how to swim," Harroun said.

Residents and city leaders have also raised concerns about safety if the pool were to close, noting Tonawanda’s proximity to waterways, including the Niagara River, Ellicott Creek and the Erie Canal.

"A lot of the kids immediately would have been like, let’s go to the nearest water source," Marian Shepler said. "And half of it is either terrible to swim in… or you’ll get dragged away by the current."

Kennedy called the funding announcement a critical investment in the community.

"This is the first public money… toward this project which will ensure that this pool remains open," Kennedy said.

City officials say Kohler Pool is still expected to open this summer at the end of June. Repairs connected to the federal funding are expected to begin next year, though additional funding will still be needed to fully rebuild the facility.

