'It's a problem': Military recruitment numbers are low nationwide, what about Western New York?

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a tale of two Niagara Falls Air Force wings. One is seeing recruitment success, the other is putting in extra work to meet their goals. Both are hopeful for the future.

"35 people out of multi-million people in the Buffalo area have joined the Air Force Reserve," said Msgt Jason Corradi, Flight Chief for Recruiting for the 914th Air Refueling Wing. "That's pretty low."

By October, their goal is to hit 68.

Meantime, at the 107th Attack Wing, Tsgt Ken Chudoba says it's been fun, bringing in 95 recruits.

"We've been pretty successful this year so far, one of my biggest accomplishments that my team has done has been recruiting high school seniors," said Tsgt Chudoba.

Only 9% of civilians ages 16-24 plan to join the military, the lowest number reported in 15 years by the Department of Defense.

But why? Joseph "20 GRIT" Contino, Commander of the 914th points to five reasons:



It's not as prevalent in pop culture They aren't as visible, with fewer installations nationwide They haven't had an air show in a while (they're working on one) There isn't as much manpower to recruit Societal issues

"I don't think it's foreign on anybody that we're a little softer now than we used to be," said Col. Contino.

Recruiters also say health requirements hold people back. One recruit tells 7 News she had to get a health waiver for things like acne and LASIK eye surgery.

What's the solution?

In a time when it's hard to get people to pledge to serve our country, recruiters have to shift.

"It used to be the phone would always ring, you pick up and get the person in, but now recruiters have to actively go out and search," said Tsgt Chudoba.

For the 914th, they're working on brand awareness by being more active on social media and in the community.

They also want to make people aware of the benefits which include:



Low-cost healthcare

Living close to home

Working part-time, one weekend a month, two weeks out of the year

Bonus money

100% coverage for SUNY Tuition (107th Attack Wing)

Why join?

Look no further than the most recent recruits for inspiration.

"It gives me a sense of purpose, I'm very proud to put this uniform on," said Staff Sergeant Richard Berrios who's on the 107th's Medical Group. "My children are going to be able to go to school at a discount...Now my kids look up to me and they call me Captain America." Taylor Epps Katie Jackson followed in her father's footsteps by joining the armed forces

"It's definitely a feeling of pride. I put this shirt on and know I'm a part of something bigger," said Katie Jackson, a recent recruit for the 914th. "I hope the younger generation will see what's going on and want to step up."

They make a big choice in that commitment to their country, that to me shows there is that light at the end of the tunnel, that there are still people that want to serve the greatest nation in the world," said Msgt Corradi.

