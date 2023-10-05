'It's a place that's very similar to Buffalo': WNY ex-pats bring Bills Mafia spirit across the pond

LONDON, ENGLAND (WKBW) — The streets of Downtown London were quiet Thursday night, peaceful even, as people made their way home.

For members of Bills Mafia in London, home is at The Fitzrovia Belle on Tottenham Court Road, and it's anything but quiet. At the Bills backer bar, you can "Shout" and also spend time with Bills fans from all over.

7 News took a trip to the bar and met with three Western New York ex-pats who keep the Bills Mafia spirit alive in London.

Becca Fields-Pontiskaitis is from Rochester, Rachel Egan is from Hamburg and Brigid Evans is from South Buffalo.

"I've been in London for almost five years and found a little slice of home here at the Fitzrovia. We've seen this fanbase in London just grow exponentially over the last few years," said Evans.

That's happened in a pretty short time, they began showing Bills games three years ago.

"There were 10 to 15 of us regularly, last week we had over 100 for the Miami game," said Evans.

That's due to their hard work recruiting Londoners and turning them into Bills fans, which they tell us is actually pretty easy because it is a place that's similar to Buffalo.