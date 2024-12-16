'It's a pay cut': USPS union members call on workers to vote 'no' on contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — USPS mail carriers took to the pick line Sunday to demand a fair contract. Some workers are calling the tentative agreement with the USPS a slap in the face.



The National Association of Letter Carriers announced a tentative agreement with USPS in October

They picketed around this same time last month

Workers are urging their peers to vote no on the contract

Workers say the agreement fails to address current economic conditions, including a wage increase they say does not keep up with inflation.

Derek Heid Workers are calling for better pay



"We were told all these things that were going to improve with this new contract and then what we're presented with is none of that, it's a pay cut compared to inflation," said Eleanor Paxon, a USPS letter carrier.

Under the new agreement, new hires can expect a starting hourly wage of $20/hr, similar to the fast food industry.

"We respect our employees’ rights to express their opinions and participate in informational picketing while off the clock," said a spokesperson for USPS.

If union members vote no, the union and USPS can either continue bargaining or refer the dispute to an interest arbitration board, which would make the final decision.