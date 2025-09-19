'It's a love of my life': Captains of Buffalo's Edward M. Cotter fireboat on the boat's 125th anniversary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — BUFFALO, N.Y. — For more than a century, the Edward M. Cotter has been protecting the waters of Buffalo. This year marks a milestone birthday for the boat, and the celebration means something special to the captains who have been at the helm.

The Edward M. Cotter is marking 125 years of service. Since 1900, the Cotter has been a fixture on the waterfront, becoming an iconic symbol of the city.

"I would argue that we're the most photographed thing in the City of Buffalo by far. I think we've got Shark Girl trumped by a lot," said Mike Kick, current Edward M. Cotter captain.

But behind the famous vessel are the faces of the captains who have commanded this historic fireboat. For them, the captain's seat means everything.

"It's a love of my life," said Thomas Schultz, former captain.

"I enjoyed my time on here. I was thankful for it," echoed Greg Wisniewski, former captain.

Four captains, one legacy

Greg Wisniewski, Thomas Schultz, John Sixt and Mike Kick all spent years captaining the Cotter, each contributing to its storied history.

"This is the waterfront as far as I'm concerned," Sixt said.

While the boat makes for great photographs, the Cotter is all business. During winter months, it breaks up ice along the Buffalo River, preventing flooding in South Buffalo and Cheektowaga.

"We save millions and millions of dollars in property damage every year by keeping the Buffalo River open. We get 2, 3 feet of ice the boat can break," Kick said.

Though the boat is designed for ice-breaking, it's not an easy job.

"It's the ice that dictates how much time it takes, where you go, what you're doing. When you pull out and get plowed through the ice and knocked around, it's a unique experience," Sixt said.

More than ice-breaking

The Cotter also responds to boat fires and fires on land. Schultz remembers using the boat's massive pumping power on one fire that land crews couldn't reach.

"Maybe a five-acre fire out that was on the land, and they couldn't get to it at all. And we put it out in maybe 20 minutes," Schultz said.

As the boat marks 125 years in service, these captains hope the tradition and hard work done by the boat and its crew continues.

"It's a piece of history. And it should be kept going," Wisniewski said.

"With any luck maybe she'll make another 25, 50 years. Maybe she'll make 200. We won't be around to see it, but that would be something else," Sixt said.

Cotterfest this weekend

This weekend is Cotterfest, a celebration of the boat and way to raise money for its future. It takes place September 20th at Riverfest Park. For more information you can check the website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

