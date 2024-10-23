'It's a great time': BOX BFLO celebrates one year in business in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Box Bflo officially opened its doors a year ago and the majority women owned today gym has been thriving ever since.

"We really want to make everyone feel welcomed and included the second they walk through the door," said Anne Jarrett, the gyms head coach.

"Boxing can be an intimidating workout to some so we try to eliminate the intimidation, make it fun, make it about the music and just moving your body, feeling good."

During the month of October for breast cancer awareness month, the gym is selling custom T-shirts and all of the proceeds are being donated to the Breast Cancer Network of WNY.

For anyone interested in trying out a class, the first one is free. Additional membership information and the weekly class schedule can be found here.