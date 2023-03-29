'It's a great start': Federal ruling gives green light to cannabis dispensaries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cannabis stores now have the green light to operate in most parts of New York State. The Second Circuit Court decided Tuesdaythat social equity entrepreneurs are now allowed to open safe, regulated cannabis dispensaries in Western New York.

The decision also applies to other regions across the state, including Central New York, the mid-Hudson region, and Brooklyn.

Previously, these areas were barred from receiving any cannabis licenses.

Armond June is co-founder and CEO of Revival: Pharm. Lab. Market. in Buffalo

"I think it's great news for the industry," June said.

He said he is hoping to soon open the first minority and physician-owned craft cannabis micro-business on Chicago Street.

"You can really compare our model to a craft brewery. At our micobusiness, we will be cultivating, manufacturing and selling our own cannabis product," June said.

The lawsuit, which the federal court ruled against, had put licenses to sell marijuana on hold in regions across the state, including Western New York.

Aleece Burgio is an attorney with MJI solutions and an expert on cannabis.

"It's a great start," Burgio said, "In Western New York, we're very excited because now we can see these conditional adult-use retail dispensaries come into Buffalo, New York."

The ban had restricted the state from awarding these Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries licenses or CAURD licenses. These licenses allow people who have been convicted of a cannabis-related crime to open their own retail operation.

"They're awarding 300 licenses of the 900 applications and Western New York is going to get 22 of those licenses," Burgio said,

The legal battle also delayed other entrepreneurs, June, from getting licenses of their own. He is seeking a microbusiness license. This license "authorizes the limited cultivation, processing, distribution, delivery, and sale of the microbusiness' own adult-use cannabis and cannabis products," according to the New York Cannabis Information website.

"We've been going through this process for two years and it's really put a strain on smaller companies like ours that don't have a ton of capital and are able to withstand these delays and hold-ups," June said.

He said he plans to open his shop later this year or early next year.

"We should be able to move forward with the social equity licenses and getting the rest of the industry rolled out," June said.

The Office of Cannabis Management will start awarding licenses to businesses in Western New York starting Monday. Burgio said you might not see those store fronts open right away, but expect to see pop-ups very soon.