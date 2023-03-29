Second Circuit Court lifts restrictions on social equity cannabis stores in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Second Circuit Court decided Tuesday that social equity entrepreneurs are now allowed to open safe, regulated cannabis dispensaries in Western New York.
The decision also applies to other regions across the state, including Central New York, the mid-Hudson region, and Brooklyn.
Previously, these areas were barred from receiving any cannabis licenses.
Governor Hochul released a statement Tuesday regarding the restrictions lift:
New York's brand-new cannabis industry is making significant progress to promote social equity and right the wrongs of the past, creating the fairest and safest market in the nation. I am pleased that a federal appellate court has limited an injunction in favor of the State of New York in the matter of Variscite NY One, Inc. v. Office of Cannabis Management, et al. This decision will allow New York's social equity entrepreneurs to open safe, regulated cannabis dispensaries in Central New York, Western New York, the Mid-Hudson Region, and Brooklyn. For the first time, New Yorkers in nearly every region of the state will have access to safer, high-quality, adult-use cannabis products. I am committed to ensuring New York continues to lead the nation in our safe equitable approach to the cannabis market.
