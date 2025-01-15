'It's a godsend for me': Buffalo C.A.R.E.S Animal Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)— Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. Animal Rescue is dedicated to saving and rehabilitating animals. From medical needs to behavioral issues, the organization takes in pets that many others might overlook.

Volunteer foster Lorna Barrie has been providing temporary homes for rescue animals for over 20 years. “It’s a godsend for me. You know, you rescue dogs, but as the saying goes, they rescue you as well,” Barrie said.

Barrie is currently fostering Cane, a young Labrador mix learning basic obedience and trust through her care. Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. is committed to keeping animal families together during the rescue process.

"We don't take just the easy dogs," said Sandy Newman, the organization's foster coordinator.

"We don't take just the puppies that get adopted quickly. We take the tough ones, the ones that maybe will be around a while until we find them a great home, and we always do eventually."

The organization continues to search for fosters and adopters willing to open their hearts and homes to pets in need. They’re also raising funds through their Dollars for Collars campaign to cover medical expenses for rescued animals.

To learn more about fostering, adopting, or donating, visit the Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. website.