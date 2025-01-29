'It's a full body workout': Climb to new heights at Central Rock Gym

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— Whether you’re a seasoned climber or a beginner looking to try something new for 2025, Central Rock Gym Buffalo has something for everyone.

"It's a full body workout," said Lauren Fezer the facilities manager at Central Rock Gym. "A lot of people think that it's just pulling with your arms, and it's absolutely not your legs are holding you up on the wall, and forearms are going to be the one that most people are talking about."

This state-of-the-art climbing facility offers towering walls, diverse climbing routes and a welcoming community for climbers of all levels.

With regular events, classes and group activities, Central Rock Gym isn’t just about fitness—it’s also about community.

"I would say we're pretty well knit in terms of climbers that have been climbing for a long time," said Miro Rakic, a Central rock Gym member and 20-year climber. "But any newcomer that comes in, we accept them with wide open arms, because we're all new at some point too."

If you're interested in giving it a try, you can find additional information on upcoming classes and events on the Central Rock Gym website.