'It's a blessing': Habitat for Humanity supports Lackawanna family

Lackawanna, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday marked more than just a housewarming — it was the start of a new chapter for the Gilmore family.

“I’ve been working, working, working, saving, saving,” new home owner, Chantel Gilmore.

“Today is just a joyous day. This is a new chapter in my life, and I’m ready to start it with my daughter.”

The family was handed the keys to their brand-new home in Lackawanna, part of a Habitat for Humanity Buffalo initiative aimed at expanding access to affordable housing.

The home was made possible through a collaboration with Erie County, the City of Lackawanna, and the Lackawanna Housing Development Corporation.

“This is an important one for us, because we are celebrating the dedication of this house to a family that is so deserving and just needed a hand up to be able to achieve this dream of theirs."

The house is one of two new modular homes built using a construction method that allows much of the work to happen inside a factory. That means no weather delays and faster completion times, an innovative solution to keep housing efforts moving year-round.

Gilmore says this home represents everything she’s been striving for: “happiness, memories, building, growing — everything.”

You can learn more about Habitat Buffalo’s work and how to support affordable housing efforts on organization’s website.

