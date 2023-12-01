'It's a big deal': Artists showcase their work at annual show and sale at Buffalo Arts Studio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a busy day for local artist Beth Atanacio.

"It's a big deal," Atanacio tells 7 News, "You clean up your space, and realize you get to showcase this to the community at large,"

Atanacio, who works with ceramics, is one of the 30 local artists participating in this year's Annual Studio Artist Show and Sale at Buffalo Arts Studio.

WKBW "You get to share what you make and hopefully affect someone who looks at or buys your piece," says Beth Atancio who is among the 30 artists that will showcase their work during the Annual Studio Artist Show and Sale at Buffalo Art Studio.

WKBW A ceramic teacup created by artist Beth Atanacio will be among the items available for sale during the event at Buffalo Arts Studio

"You get to share what you make, and hopefully affect someone who looks at or buys your piece," says Antanacio.

"This is one of the ways that we kick off the holidays at Buffalo Arts Studio," says Shirley Verrico, Director of Visual Arts at BAS.

Verrico says the exhibition and sale runs through December 23rd at Buffalo Art Studio, but the big event happens this Saturday, December 2nd at the Artist Reception and Open House from 5:00-9:00 pm.

WKBW Part of the exhibition space at Buffalo Arts Studio.

"Saturday night you have a unique opportunity to give a gift, or buy something for yourself, that no one else will have," says Verrico, "These are all original artworks from local artists"

And, If you are the type of person who has always been interested in supporting local artists but has never taken that step into an exhibition or gallery, this could be a great introduction to what's available locally.

"I think sometimes we think of artists at these ancient relics from the past, and that's not true," says Verrico, "They are among us, they are part of our community. They are our neighbors, they are our teachers, they are our doctors, and they are living and working here in Western New York."

All of the money raised through the sale goes back into the artist's work.

Atanacio says she is looking forward to showing the community what she has been working on over the last year.

"See how artists work," says Atanacio, "What it's really like to be an artist. You can talk to them, hear about their work and ideas. What they are putting into the pieces, and what they are sharing with others."

Buffalo Art Studio is a not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to create cultural connections in our community through exhibitions, public art, and educational programs.

You can find out more about the Annual Studio Artist Show and Sale here.