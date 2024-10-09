'It'll change a life forever': Buffalo Bills OT Dion Dawkins gives back to Cheektowaga students

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is doing what the City of Neighbors does best, giving back to the community.

Dawkins met with students at Cheektowaga High School on Tuesday and gave away 2,000 boxes of his cereal "Buffalo Schnow Crunch."

He said the mission is to help kids facing financial hardship and spread hope.

"You could do something so simple and show so much love and it'll change a life forever. Being a part of this community, it has grabbed me with open arms. So if I can give my life back to them with just being there and showing them that I care, why not?"

You can support his foundation, Dion's Dreamers, by buying a box of "Buffalo Schnow Crunch" at any Wegmans location. You can learn more about the foundation online here.